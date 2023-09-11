Rock Co. officials identify inmate pronounced dead last week

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was in custody at the Rock County Jail, the sheriff’s office stated Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the man who died after being found unresponsive while he was in custody at the Rock County Jail.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated Monday that Patrick Kranda, 61, died at a local hospital on Friday. Officials are still determining the Edgerton man’s cause and manner of death.

The medical examiner’s office stated that a forensic examination was finished on Sunday, noting additional testing is being conducted.

A correctional officer was doing a routine check of a housing unit around 8 a.m. Friday when the officer was asked to check on a man sleeping, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office explained. The officer walked up to the man and called out to him, but the sheriff’s office said the man was unresponsive.

More officers were called to the housing unit, as well as medical staff and a jail supervisor. Officials called Rock County Dispatch to alert them to the unconscious man, and Janesville Fire Department paramedics attempted to save the man’s life.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the man’s death.

