Teen killed in Columbia Co. crash was Portage High student, district says

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – The teenager who died late Saturday night in a Columbia Co. crash was a senior at Portage High School, the district confirmed Monday morning.

The district’s Crisis Response team met over the weekend to make plans for how to provide help and resources to the high school’s students, in particular, its seniors, Portage Community School District Superintendent Josh Sween explained.

A meeting for high school employees on Monday provided the staff with details on the counseling services that will be available for students and for them, if needed. Sween had no information yet on whether a vigil would be held or if any school activities would be affected.

Neither the district nor law enforcement have released the 17-year-old girl’s name. Sween noted her family is asking for privacy right now and said the district wants to respect that.

The teenager died when the vehicle she was driving crashed along Ingebretson Road, in the Town of Newport, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded shortly after 11 p.m. and reported the vehicle was “heavily damaged.”

Its investigators determined she was likely heading west on Ingebretson Road when she lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch, where it struck several trees and rolled over. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.