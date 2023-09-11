Tips for hiring a tutor

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With another school year underway, you may be looking to get a tutor for your child, especially if they struggle in subjects like reading or math.

The Better Business Bureau recommends doing your own homework before finding someone to help your student with theirs.

“There’s a lot of options out there,” said Tiffany Schultz, the Regional Director for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. “You want to ask your child’s teacher. Maybe there’s a reading specialist or some type of teacher who works with your student that you can call and ask for recommendations.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends doing your own homework before finding someone to help...
The Better Business Bureau recommends doing your own homework before finding someone to help your student with theirs. (WGEM)

If you’re looking to hire a tutor from a company, Schultz recommends you input the company into the BBB website to avoid hiring a homework helper that does not exist.

If there’s a neighbor or older student who may be able to help out, you should meet the tutor first and review their qualifications and credentials.

For more tips and to learn about the Homework Helper scam, visit the BBB Back-to-School HQ page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit UW-Madison
Dane County Sheriff's Office offers free active threat training.
Active Threat in Schools Live Demonstration
Dane County Sheriff's Office offers free active shooter training to schools, businesses and...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office offers active threat training in schools, businesses
Alex Schachter lost his son Alex during the Parkland, Florida school shooting. The parent's...
“Safety comes before education because you can’t teach dead kids,” Parkland parent says in message for Wisconsin lawmakers