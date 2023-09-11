Tips for hiring a tutor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With another school year underway, you may be looking to get a tutor for your child, especially if they struggle in subjects like reading or math.

The Better Business Bureau recommends doing your own homework before finding someone to help your student with theirs.

“There’s a lot of options out there,” said Tiffany Schultz, the Regional Director for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. “You want to ask your child’s teacher. Maybe there’s a reading specialist or some type of teacher who works with your student that you can call and ask for recommendations.”

If you’re looking to hire a tutor from a company, Schultz recommends you input the company into the BBB website to avoid hiring a homework helper that does not exist.

If there’s a neighbor or older student who may be able to help out, you should meet the tutor first and review their qualifications and credentials.

For more tips and to learn about the Homework Helper scam, visit the BBB Back-to-School HQ page.

