Woman jumps on Stoughton police car, rips off windshield wiper, authorities say

An apparently intoxicated woman is accused of breaking off one of the windshield wipers on a Stoughton Police Dept. vehicle after diving onto its hood.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – An apparently intoxicated woman is accused of breaking off one of the windshield wipers on a Stoughton Police Dept. vehicle after diving onto its hood early Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old woman was allegedly beating on the windows of a bar after being thrown out of the establishment, the police dept. explained in a statement. She was still in the area when officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the bar, which is in the 500 block of E. Main Street, officers reported.

A squad car parked nearby with its lights still flashing when she charged it and jumped onto the front of the vehicle, according to the police statement. That’s when she allegedly grabbed the wiper and broke it, cutting her hand in the process, the report continued. The windshield was also cracked in the incident.

After being taken into custody, she allegedly started spitting on and trying to bite the officers. The statement indicated she was taken to Stoughton hospital before being booked for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states

Latest News

Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
The “majority of Disney’s networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum’s...
Charter-Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup
An apparently intoxicated woman is accused of breaking off one of the windshield wipers on a...
Woman jumps on police car, rips off windshield wiper, Stoughton police say
An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon