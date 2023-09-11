Woman jumps on Stoughton police car, rips off windshield wiper, authorities say

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – An apparently intoxicated woman is accused of breaking off one of the windshield wipers on a Stoughton Police Dept. vehicle after diving onto its hood early Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old woman was allegedly beating on the windows of a bar after being thrown out of the establishment, the police dept. explained in a statement. She was still in the area when officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the bar, which is in the 500 block of E. Main Street, officers reported.

A squad car parked nearby with its lights still flashing when she charged it and jumped onto the front of the vehicle, according to the police statement. That’s when she allegedly grabbed the wiper and broke it, cutting her hand in the process, the report continued. The windshield was also cracked in the incident.

After being taken into custody, she allegedly started spitting on and trying to bite the officers. The statement indicated she was taken to Stoughton hospital before being booked for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

