1 of 3 suspects pleads guilty in killing of teen in Madison last year

According to court records, Aquille Lowe was convicted Monday of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Lowe, 28, was one of three individuals charged in the shooting death of Laron Bynum in August 2022.

At the same time, prosecutors dropped the first-degree intentional homicide charge against him. Four other charges, including a pair of attempted homicide charges, were also dismissed. However, unlike the intentional homicide count, they were still read into the court record.

The trial for one of the other defendants, Jakyra Peeples, was set to begin next week, but the trial was delayed in May. She is due in court in November for a status conference hearing.

Peeples, 23, is accused of a single count each of first-degree homicide and attempted first degree homicide, both as parties to a crime.

Charvis Blue, who also faces a first-degree homicide charge in relation to the shooting, awaits his next court date in October. Both Peeples and Blue have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Bynum was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him on July 22, 2022, inside a vehicle near the Vahlen St. and N. Sherman St. intersection. Emergency crews pronounced him dead on the scene.

Lowe was arrested in Ohio approximately two weeks after the shooting when authorities found him in Dayton.

Peeples was taken into custody about a month later, while Blue, 30, remained on the run for more than six months. He was eventually captured in March after U.S. Marshals located him in Milwaukee.

