3 fired, arrested after inappropriate comments, Portage police chief says

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Portage Police Department staff members were arrested after two officers allegedly made inappropriate and potentially threatening comments about the petitioner of a temporary restraining order, the city’s police chief confirmed. He added all three employees have been fired.

Authorities arrested Probationary Officer Craig Crary, Probationary Officer Benjamin Oetzman and Administrative Assistant Casey Crary, Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke explained. The chief further described the trio as great employees, but said “they made a poor error in judgement that will not be tolerated.”

Both Craig Crary and Casey Crary are accused of violating a temporary restraining order, while Oetzman faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Chief Klafke said a social media video post showed the two officers allegedly making the potentially threatening comments about the petitioner, and that the video was shared with that individual. The details of what was said or who the petitioner is was not released.

An impartial agency launched an investigation on Saturday after the incident happened and Chief Klafke learned of the arrests on Sunday, he explained. Chief Klafke placed all three staff members on leave pending the investigation.

On Monday, Chief Klafke terminated all three people and he noted “clear violations of our policy and procedures were evident.”

“Further information and the video were obtained which spoke for itself and does not meet our ethical standards and detracts from this department’s public trust and our mission,” Klafke said.

Court records show an injunction hearing was held Monday in Columbia County, where both Craig Crary and Casey Crary attended. Injunctions against both parties was denied. Klafke’s statement did not indicate if the pair are related.

