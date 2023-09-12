Arlington dealer loses license for violating state law

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Arlington wholesale dealer’s license was revoked for violating state law and selling motor vehicles directly to consumers.

The state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer license of EZ Auto Sales located on Skyline Dr, after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation determined they did not follow administrative requirements.

The Wisconsin DOT immediately terminated the license because of the nature of these violations.

The license was revoked in July, and WisDOT upheld this decision in an August hearing. Dealers could appeal this decision for 30 days. EZ Auto Sales did not appeal.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.