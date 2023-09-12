Arlington dealer loses license for violating state law

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION(WEAU)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Arlington wholesale dealer’s license was revoked for violating state law and selling motor vehicles directly to consumers.

The state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer license of EZ Auto Sales located on Skyline Dr, after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation determined they did not follow administrative requirements.

The Wisconsin DOT immediately terminated the license because of the nature of these violations.

The license was revoked in July, and WisDOT upheld this decision in an August hearing. Dealers could appeal this decision for 30 days. EZ Auto Sales did not appeal.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say

Latest News

Aquille Lowe was arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum in July 2022.
1 of 3 suspects pleads guilty in killing of teen in Madison last year
police
3 fired, arrested after inappropriate comments, Portage police chief says
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is...
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say