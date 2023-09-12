Badger Talks brings speakers to Wisconsin on various topics

A UW-Madison based speakers bureau program has hosted over 180 talks, and invites anyone to attend their talks this month.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison based speakers bureau program has hosted over 180 talks, and invites anyone to attend their talks this month.

Fran Puleo Moyer, the associate director of outreach programs for UW Connects, said there are over 400 UW Madison faculty and staff who give talks, presentations and workshops throughout the state through a program called Badger Talks.

“Essentially it’s the Wisconsin Idea in action right?” Puleo Moyer said. “So the idea of taking programs from campus and sharing them with the people of the state.”

Badger Talks primarily serve businesses, nonprofits, libraries and community groups that are asking for speakers. The talks can be public or private, and after the pandemic, Badger Talks Live is the zoom option.

Puleo Moyer said the program has a lot of value in its accessibility to anyone.

“It’s really the core and the foundation of this Wisconsin idea that we talk about, because what’s available on campus is available to everybody around the state, and this is a program that really identifies, and this is a core root of this program,” Puleo Moyer said.

Each month Badger Talks focus on a particular topic, and switch topics every month, according to Puleo Moyer. There are several upcoming talks in September focused on the latest in cardiovascular research:

  • Thursday, September 14 at noon on the UW cardiovascular research center
  • Tuesday, September 19 at 2 p.m. on the cardiac regenerative medicine and UW cell center
  • Tuesday, September 26 at noon, on the latest cardiovascular disease research

In October, Puleo Moyer said the theme of lot of the talks will be related to the science festival.

