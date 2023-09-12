Contracting firms invited to apply for Dane Co. Jail consolidation project

Renders of the proposed Dane Co. jail. The Dane Co. Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote on issuing new bonds to help pay for the jail project on Thursday, April 20, 2023.(Legistar | Dane County)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Contractors are now invited to apply to take up the Dane County Jail renovation project.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the consolidation project went out to bid, meaning firms can apply for the construction job.

“We’re so excited to be moving forward with the plans for a more modern and humane jail,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

The deadline to submit a bid is Nov. 14 and the sheriff’s office hopes to start construction by early next year.

Sheriff Barrett said the project is something Dane County has been working toward for years.

“Compromise and a common goal of doing what is best for Dane County has brought us to this pivotal moment,” Barrett added.

The Dane County Board voted in April to pass about $13.5 million in funds toward the jail consolidation project. The funds are a combination of leftover money from other projects and general obligation bonds set to be paid over 20 years. The project is expected to cost $179 million to complete.

