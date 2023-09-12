Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers carted from sideline after suffering ankle injury in his first series for Jets
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
Authorities are still looking for an escaped killer after he was spotted on a former...
Manhunt continues for escaped convict in Pennsylvania
FILE - Visitors mill around the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Jan. 8, 2020.
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Evidence insufficient to charge BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case, prosecutor says