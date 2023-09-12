Dane Co. Board of Supervisors holds meeting on 2024 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors heard presentations Monday night on the 2024 budget.

One resident spoke in favor of adding more staff to the 911 call center.

“What we are not prepared for is the forced overtime and at an unsustainable rate we have an inability to have a proper work-life balance, an inability to make our friends and family’s important milestones,” the resident said.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office also spoke on the proposal to add several positions, including a social justice director, public information officer and another paralegal. Another budget hearing is planned for Wednesday.

