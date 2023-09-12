Exact Sciences swoops in to buy bioscience company that faced shutdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Exact Sciences plans to acquire a bioscience company that was reportedly on the verge of being shut down by its parent company. In a joint statement, the Madison-based diagnostics company and Agilent Technologies revealed a deal for Exact Sciences to buy Resolution Biosciences.

“We are excited to work with the Resolution Bioscience team to integrate their innovative diagnostics into our Precision Oncology portfolio,” Exact Science general manager of Precision Oncology Brian Baranick said.

The statement, released Tuesday, did not include the terms of sale. Agilent had bought Resolution Biosciences in early 2021 in a $550 million deal that included another $145 million if certain performance goals were met. Just last month, Agilent CEO Mike Mullen announced during an earnings call that Resolution would be shuttered, saying the market had not developed as expected and they did not see a path to profitability, according to multiple reports.

“We are pleased that Exact Sciences is acquiring Resolution Bioscience,” Agilent senior vice president and president of its Diagnostics and Genomics Group Sam Raha said in Tuesday’s release. “Exact is a leading centralized laboratory for advanced cancer diagnostic testing with significant capabilities and resources in this area, which makes Resolution Bioscience a strategic fit for them.”

According to the joint statement, Resolution Biosciences focuses on developing and selling “next-generation sequencing-based precision oncology solutions.” Baranick explained their high-quality liquid therapy selection platform “perfectly complements” its OncoExTra test and will allow Exact Sciences to help more cancer patients.

“This agreement will enable the talented Resolution Bioscience team to continue their work advancing diagnostic solutions for their customers and patients, a very positive outcome of this transaction,” Raha added.

Based in Madison, Exact Sciences is a provider of tests that can be used before, during, and after cancer diagnoses. Among its products are the Cologuard and Oncotype tests. It described its Precision Oncology portfolio as providing genomic insights for prognosis and treatment after a cancer has been found.

