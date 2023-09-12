Grant Co. Sheriff: Driver uninjured after pickup truck veers down a ditch, goes airborne

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Sun Prairie man walked away from a Sunday morning crash in Grant County unscathed after authorities say his vehicle headed down a ditch for 150 yards before soaring 20 feet, eventually coming to a rest after hitting a utility box.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office explained that the driver was heading north on County Road K when he fell asleep while driving his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and drifted off the road. As he awakened, he tried to get the truck back on track, but ended up heading into an east ditch.

The pickup truck kept going for about 150 yards before it hit a culvert. The sheriff’s office stated that the truck flew through the air before continuing down the ditch, and finally came to a full stop when it hit a utility box.

Officials responded around 8:45 a.m. on County Road K, north of Mt. Zion Road, in Mount Ida Township, and reported the vehicle had to be towed away.

