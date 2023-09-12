Inbound lanes of E Washington closed due to car on fire

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after a car was engulfed in flames on Madison’s near east side Thursday afternoon, closing all inbound lanes of East Washington Ave.

Madison fire received several 911 calls about a car on fire near East Washington Ave. and McCormick Ave., near Apex Auto, just before 3:15 p.m. Firefighters found a burning car, and were able to put out the flames.

No one was in the car, and no injuries have been reported.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but the incident is under investigation.

Inbound lanes on E Washington Ave. were blocked during response and remain closed, according to the Madison Police Department.

