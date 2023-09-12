InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say

Latest News

FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is...
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
That’s one of the highest rates in the nation, slipping into the final slot of its rankings of...
More than a quarter of Madison seniors still working, study finds
In a joint statement, the Madison-based diagnostics company and Agilent Technologies revealed a...
Exact Sciences swoops in to buy bioscience company that faced shutdown
(Graphic)
More than a quarter of Madison seniors still working, study finds