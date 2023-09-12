Madison firefighters, local non-profit mark 22 years since 9/11

Madison firefighters hosted a commemoration Monday near Fire Station 14 at the Local 311 Memorial, in memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
One firefighter chimed the bell four times to mark the four planes hijacked in 2001. The ceremony also featured an Honor Guard and words from local leaders about how 9/11 changed America.

“People started coming together and united, and it didn’t matter what color, didn’t matter what race you were, didn’t matter who you were, you were a United States citizen,” Mike Dibble, a retired Division Chief of the Madison Fire Department said. “It was on a small scale like World War II. We all came together as a country and we all wanted to do something.”

Fire Fighters Local 311 is a Madison nonprofit representing over 450 professional fire fighters. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

