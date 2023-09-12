Madison firefighters, local non-profit mark 22 years since 9/11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters hosted a commemoration Monday near Fire Station 14 at the Local 311 Memorial, in memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

One firefighter chimed the bell four times to mark the four planes hijacked in 2001. The ceremony also featured an Honor Guard and words from local leaders about how 9/11 changed America.

“People started coming together and united, and it didn’t matter what color, didn’t matter what race you were, didn’t matter who you were, you were a United States citizen,” Mike Dibble, a retired Division Chief of the Madison Fire Department said. “It was on a small scale like World War II. We all came together as a country and we all wanted to do something.”

Fire Fighters Local 311 is a Madison nonprofit representing over 450 professional fire fighters. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

