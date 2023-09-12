More rain chances later today

Few showers after noon

Dry the rest of the week

Warmer by the weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine will make a return appearance today. Low pressure will slide by to the south and east and be replaced by high-pressure building in from the north. This ridge of high pressure will scour out the clouds early today leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the mid-morning, through mid-day hours.

What’s Coming Up...

During the afternoon, a few scattered clouds will re-develop out ahead of our next system. This area of low pressure will make its way through overnight. The low will bring the likelihood of some showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, especially during the late evening and overnight hours.

By tomorrow morning, another area of high pressure will be building in. It will clear out the clouds and sunshine is in the forecast through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler tomorrow with highs only managing mid-60s.

Looking Ahead...

As we move through the end of the week in moderation and temperatures as anticipated. Highs will return to the 70s as we had through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The weekend is looking pretty good. Weak high pressure will be in control. I will include a slight chance of a shower in the forecast on both Saturday and Sunday. Though precipitation would be very light and very spotty.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.