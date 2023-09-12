More than a quarter of Madison seniors still working, study finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Age is nothing but a number. That’s especially true for seniors in Madison, more than a quarter of whom still hold down jobs, according to new research from the Chamber of Commerce.

That’s one of the highest rates in the nation, slipping into the final slot of its rankings of the top ten of cities with the most working seniors.

The Chamber found that nearly ten thousand of the more than 36,000 people who are 65 or older in the city are employed, meaning 27.3% of them have put of retirement. Madison’s rate is 30% higher than what the Chamber found for the nation as a whole (21%).

Milwaukee, which is the only other Wisconsin city included in the survey, found itself at the other end of the spectrum. With 17.4% of its seniors in the workforce, the Cream City slotted at 149 out of 171 cities. Washington, D.C., came in with the fifth highest ratio while nearby Alexandra claimed the top spot, with more than one in three seniors (36.8%) punching the timeclock. The rest of the top ten (listed below) was scattered across the country, with the closest to Madison being Minneapolis in the eighth spot.

A new survey found Madison, Wis., has the 10th highest rate in the nation of seniors who are still working. (Chamber of Commerce)

City, State Total Seniors Employed Seniors Percentage Alexandria, VA 19,750 7,270 36.8% Tallahassee, FL 24,460 7,570 30.9% Dallas 146,297 44,332 30.3% Irvine, CA 31,905 9,639 30.2% Washington, DC 85,615 25,188 29.4% Plano, TX 35,245 10,178 28.9% Anchorage 36,611 10,449 28.5% Minneapolis 46,479 13,247 25.5% Overland Park, KS 31,663 8,687 27.4% Madison 36.271 9.908 27.3%

The Chamber of Commerce explained it drew the numbers from U.S. Census Bureau data of the percentage of the senior population, aged 65 and older, who worked in the past 12 months.

