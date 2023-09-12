No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball preps for in-state matchup at Fiserv Forum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second-straight week, Wisconsin volleyball is ranked no.1 in the country. The top five teams, Wisconsin, Louisville, Florida, Nebraska, and Stanford, all remain in the same positions as last week.

Six Big ten teams are ranked this week.

The Badgers are set to take on Marquette this week at Fiserv Forum for what is expected to be the largest women’s sporting event in state history.

Obviously, there’s a long-standings Marquette vs. Wisconsin rivalry. Head coach Kelly Sheffield says Wisconsin is a fantastic sports state, so fans will come out for anything in this rivalry

“You put a ping pong match between the two, there would probably be a record crowd showing up for that,” Sheffield said. “Fiserv Forum is an unbelievalbe place as you know, to watch a sporting event. I think not only will that place be packed, I think it’ll be energetic and I guess they’ll be selling a lot of Spotted Cow and Leinenkugel. I would expect a lot of tailgating. I think the bar scene around there is pretty cool. You know, what else do you got going on on a Wednesday night?”

The no. 1 Badgers take on the Golden Eagles on Wednesday at 7:00 in Milwaukee.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.