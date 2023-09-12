Owner: Minocqua Brewing Co. to find ‘safety valve’ in Madison amid legal battle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a craft brewery in northern Wisconsin plans to open a new location in Madison, while being caught up in controversy with his local government.

“It’s obvious that it’s going to be in Madison, Wisconsin, because my beer sells best here,” Kirk Bangstad, who owns Minocqua Brewing Co., said at the future site on 2927 E Washington Avenue.

He told NBC15 he anticipates his location in Minocqua will shut down in the weeks ahead.

Minocqua Brewing Co. plans to take over the space previously belonging to Growlers To Go-Go (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

In August, Oneida County pulled his permit to do business over a beer garden, a decision which Bangstad appealed. Bangstad claims the move is in line with the string of ways the county and Town of Minocqua have harassed him and hurt his business.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that I couldn’t open a beer garden, so I served on this little concrete stoop,” he told NBC15. “And lo and behold, now they’re saying that they’re going to shut me down because I’m breaking the law.”

Bangstad alleges the attacks against him began two years ago, when he hung a pro-Biden sign outside his Minocqua brewery. What followed were citations and ways he says he felt singled out.

Biden sign at Minocqua Brewing Co. (Courtesy of Kirk Bangstad)

“The county threatened to fine me for hanging a sign that was too big for county code,” he said. “But it was ridiculous because everyone’s seen around the entire state huge Trump signs.”

Minocqua Brewing Co. sells a line of what’s called “progressive beers,” with labels like “Bernie Brew,” referring to Bernie Sanders, and “Fair Maps 2.0,” pointing to Wisconsin’s battle over redistricting.

Bangstad said, “They’re trying to kill a business. The only craft brewery in town, the oldest craft brewery in town. They’re trying to kill my business because they don’t like my politics.”

The Minocqua clerk declined to speak with NBC15. County officials did not respond before this story was published.

Bangstad has sued the town and county claiming a pattern of behaviors like authoritarian conduct and intimidation. But anticipating it to be a couple years before he can see a federal judge and the chance to be shut down soon, Bangstad is planning in Madison with what he calls “a safety valve.”

In a few weeks, he expects a vote to decide the fate of his Minocqua brewery’s existence.

Meanwhile, in Madison, Bangstad hopes to enter the new space by November.

