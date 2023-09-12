Public invited to check out progress of Madison Public Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The community is being offered a sneak-peek progress check of the new Madison Public Market soon to call the city’s east side its new home.

The Ready! Set! Market! Open House promises a mix of vendors with food trucks, craft and pre-packaged food items as well as live music from local musicians. City of Madison staff will be offering tours during the event.

The open house hosted by the City of Madison in partnership with the Madison Public Market Foundation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 5-8p.m. at 202 First Street, which is the city’s former Fleet Services Building.

Once completed, the Market will be a year-round, indoor marketplace with 40 permanent vendors featuring locally grown foods, handcrafted artwork, and a center for cuisine-centric entrepreneurship to help foster businesses.

The market will showcase the talents of women, minorities and marginalized business owners in the community.

Surrounded by patio spaces, the 48,000-square-foot market touts planting areas and transportation infrastructure including bus routes, bike and vehicle parking. MPM is expected to be complete in early 2025.

The Madison Public Market Foundation is looking for entrepreneurs interested in renting a permanent space at the Market to complete a vendor interest form by the end of 2023.

Some of the vendors expected at the Sept. 12 Open House include the following: Auntie M’s Creations LLC, East Side Cakes, Madame Chu, Forward Craft & Coffee, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Wonder Cookie, Melly Mell’s Soul Food, Little Tibet, Marieke Gouda-House of Gouda, Blue Violet Jams & Jellies, Kerol’s Kitchen, V Greenery, QB’s Magnetic Creations, and Les Delices de Awa.

