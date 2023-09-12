Report: MRI shows Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in first game as a Jet

NEW YORK, Wis. (WMTV/AP) – Aaron Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets ended before the first drive was done. An MRI has confirmed that the four-time MVP tore his Achillesduring Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Not only does that almost certainly end Rodgers’ season, but it puts the future Hall-of-Famer’s playing career in jeopardy too.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday night the team believes Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly on the leg during Monday night’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career.



Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Saleh said the 39-year-old Rodgers would have the MRI on Tuesday after X-rays during the game were negative. NFL Network reported Rodgers’ left foot was in a black walking boot as he was carted to the X-ray room.

After a 26-yard run by Breece Hall on the Jets’ opening play, Rodgers threw his first pass away after getting heavy pressure from Greg Rousseau. Rodgers threw incomplete on the next play, but Terrel Bernard was called for defensive holding.

Then, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and took him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York’s sideline.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger | AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined — and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

“Obviously, just seeing how he responded to getting up and everything and limping off the field, it wasn’t anything good,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard, who played five seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. “But honestly, it’s almost like comical just on how this whole offseason played out for him to go down the first game without even completing a pass and everything.”

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers just 3:45 into the game and finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards, including a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, and an interception.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

