State Patrol plans aerial enforcement this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two counties will have Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement keeping an eye out for traffic violations beginning Tuesday.

Aerial enforcement in Rock County on I-39/90 will start Tuesday and Brown County enforcement on I-43 will begin Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol states their main mission is to enforce public safety and ensure drivers reach their destinations safely.

When the aerial crew spots a possible violation, they contact units on the ground to conduct a traffic stop, according to the WSP release.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.