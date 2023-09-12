Wisconsin women’s hockey tied for top spot in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The defending National Champions, Wisconsin women’ hockey, is tied with Ohio State for no. 1 in the WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Badgers and Buckeyes met last year in the National Championship.

Ranking Team T1. Wisconsin

Ohio State 3. Minnesota 4. Minnesota-Duluth 5. St. Cloud State T6. Minnesota State

St. Thomas 8. Bemidji State

Sophomore defense Caroline Harvey was named the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, while sophomore forward Kirsten Simms, and senior forward Casey O’Brien were named to the Preseason All-WCHA Team. Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden also received votes for the Preseason Team.

The Badgers open the 2023 season on September 28 on the road at Lindenwood.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.