Wisconsin women’s hockey tied for top spot in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

UW-Madison women's hockey wins National Championship.
UW-Madison women's hockey wins National Championship.(Courtesy: Everything College Hockey)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The defending National Champions, Wisconsin women’ hockey, is tied with Ohio State for no. 1 in the WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Badgers and Buckeyes met last year in the National Championship.

RankingTeam
T1.Wisconsin
Ohio State
3.Minnesota
4.Minnesota-Duluth
5.St. Cloud State
T6.Minnesota State
St. Thomas
8.Bemidji State

Sophomore defense Caroline Harvey was named the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, while sophomore forward Kirsten Simms, and senior forward Casey O’Brien were named to the Preseason All-WCHA Team. Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden also received votes for the Preseason Team.

The Badgers open the 2023 season on September 28 on the road at Lindenwood.

