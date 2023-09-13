Badger offense ‘so close’ to perfectly clicking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers’ offense left a good amount to be desired against Washington State. Wisconsin only looked coherent offensively in the third quarter. Additionally, the Badgers did not put up the points fans may have expected Week 1 against Buffalo.

Currently, the Badgers’ offense is tied for fifth in the conference in scoring. With a non-Power Five opponent coming to Madison this weekend, the Badgers have the opportunity to put up some serious scoring numbers.

And the players say they are “so close” to having all the pieces fall into place and the man under center says it begins with a fast start.

“You know, I think we’re right there,” Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “It’s like we can feel it, we can smell it, so I think it just goes back to our preparation, what we do during the week, trusting our plan an going to execute. It’s going to happen at some point. I think if we have a great week this week of practice, I think it could definitely happen this weekend.”

“I think we’re really close,” Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “I think we showed aspects, especially in the run game, the first game of kind of where we want to be. And I think the passing game was closer to where we want to be. So kind of working to combine both those, I feel like wheneber we can combine both of those threats, we’re going to be really dangerous.”

The Badgers kickoff against Georgia Southern on Sunday at 11:00 AM.

