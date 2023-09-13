Badger offense ‘so close’ to perfectly clicking

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers’ offense left a good amount to be desired against Washington State. Wisconsin only looked coherent offensively in the third quarter. Additionally, the Badgers did not put up the points fans may have expected Week 1 against Buffalo.

Currently, the Badgers’ offense is tied for fifth in the conference in scoring. With a non-Power Five opponent coming to Madison this weekend, the Badgers have the opportunity to put up some serious scoring numbers.

And the players say they are “so close” to having all the pieces fall into place and the man under center says it begins with a fast start.

“You know, I think we’re right there,” Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “It’s like we can feel it, we can smell it, so I think it just goes back to our preparation, what we do during the week, trusting our plan an going to execute. It’s going to happen at some point. I think if we have a great week this week of practice, I think it could definitely happen this weekend.”

“I think we’re really close,” Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “I think we showed aspects, especially in the run game, the first game of kind of where we want to be. And I think the passing game was closer to where we want to be. So kind of working to combine both those, I feel like wheneber we can combine both of those threats, we’re going to be really dangerous.”

The Badgers kickoff against Georgia Southern on Sunday at 11:00 AM.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say

Latest News

UW-Madison women's hockey wins National Championship.
Wisconsin women’s hockey tied for top spot in Preseason Coaches’ Poll
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship...
No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball preps for in-state matchup at Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Badgers failure to force turnover poses potential problem
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson, left, blocks Washington State defensive end Ron Stone...
Badgers’ O-line, run game struggled in loss at WSU