Camp Randall unveils new creative food options

The items range from street tacos to brisket poutine.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re hungry at a Badger game, several food stands around Camp Randall offer a variety of foods. Now, seven more unique options are being added to that menu.

University of Wisconsin Athletics Executive Chef Marlene Duke says some of the items will be open to all Badger fans, while some will be a little more exclusive.

“It’s a new era, as we’re saying, right?” Duke said. “So with that being said, we want to raise the bar as far as what we’ve been seeing in our kitchens.”

The street tacos will only be available on the Fifth Patio by the south end zone, a recently remodeled area of the stadium that requires special access, Duke explained.

The most reliable place to get the new items is in Badger Alley by the student section, Duke and Executive Sous Chef of Concessions Jordan Javier said. Most of the items will also be available on the east side of the stadium.

