Cooler weather today

Areas of fog this morning

Skies clearing later in the day

More sun tomorrow & Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some overnight rain, high pressure will be building in from the north today. It will bring plenty of sunshine but temperatures will remain on the cool side. Highs this afternoon are expected in the mid-60s.

What’s Coming Up...

The ridge will dominate the weather through the end of this week and into the first part of the upcoming weekend. High temperatures return to the 70s for tomorrow, Friday, and during the upcoming weekend. We will also have lots of sunshine. It looks like a very nice stretch of weather over the next three days.

Looking Ahead...

I will introduce chances of rain during the weekend. Saturday afternoon a cold front will be approaching from the west and that front will bring the opportunity for some scattered showers during the afternoon hours. Once the front moves through temperatures will cool down a bit on Sunday. High temperatures will return to the lower 70s. The weather looks pretty quiet into next week as well with more sunshine and mild temperatures coming up on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

