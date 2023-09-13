Cottage Grove home a ‘total loss’ after fire, officials report

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling a Cottage Grove home a total loss after a fire on Tuesday afternoon.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Firefighters from multiple agencies and Dane Co. deputies responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 4700 block of County Road N after multiple people told officials they saw a fire coming from the home.

The sheriff’s office noted the owner of the home was not there at the time of the fire.

The blaze caused an estimated $400,000 in damage, the sheriff’s office stated.

The agency reported that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, noting it does not appear to be suspicious.

Firefighters from Cottage Grove, Deerfield, McFarland, Stoughton and Sun Prairie all responded to the home, as well as Deer Grove EMS.

