Date set for Vice President Harris’ visit to UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The date for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to University of Wisconsin-Madison has been set.

Vice President Harris posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she will stop on campus on Oct. 4.

“Young leaders are driving change on campus, in their communities, and around our country,” Vice President Harris said. “That’s why I am excited to hit the road for my Fight For Our Freedoms College Tour, hear directly from students, and work alongside them in the fight for our rights.”

UW-Madison is fifth on her lists of scheduled visits to campuses across the nation in the Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour. The White House previously explained that she plans to discuss issues that disproportionately affect young people, including reproductive health, gun safety, climate action, and more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.