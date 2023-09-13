Extra Madison Police Dept. patrols to focus on bicyclist, pedestrian law enforcement this month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extra patrols will be out and about in Madison this month to concentrate on enforcing bicycle and pedestrian laws.

The goal of the extra units is to ensure the public is safe and to educate people on the laws, explained the Madison Police Department on Tuesday. It is also to prevent tragedies involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

MPD noted there have been more than 10,700 crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists over the past five years in the state. Nearly 9,800 of those crashes have resulted in injuries and 336 of them have involved deaths.

The extra patrols this month are made possible through a state bicycle and pedestrian safety grant.

These extra patrols are in addition to ones focused on enforcing speeding, alcohol and seatbelt laws.

