Get Those Sweaters and Jackets Ready

Patchy fog before sunrise

Lows down into the 40s

Sunny trend through Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After last night’s showers and thunderstorms that moved through the area, we saw some fog across the area earlier this morning. Through most of the day we’ve stayed mostly cloudy with lower stratocumulus over us. It has also been a chillier day with temperatures struggling to get out of the lower 60s. This evening clouds will begin to break and we’ll head into the overnight hours mostly clear, allowing for any daytime heating to escape into the atmosphere. Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 40s by the morning.

What’s Coming Up...

Patchy fog is forecast for tomorrow as well, but it will be likely to be less widespread than what we saw this morning. High pressure will be our main weather driver through the rest of the work week and with that we’ll stay dry, sunny and mild on Thursday. Then as the high moves west of us, we’ll begin to see more clouds and temperatures rising into the mid 70s by Friday.

Looking Ahead...

Later on Friday and into Saturday will be the arrival of our next weather maker. This cold front will bring in more clouds and with the current forecast models, showers and possible thunderstorms look to be isolated. Once the front moves through we’ll see some clouds linger through Saturday with temperatures back down into the 60s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.