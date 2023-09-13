“I shall rise yet again”: Aaron Rodgers speaks out after tearing Achilles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is thanking fans for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a torn Achilles during the New York Jets’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He also alluded to a return to playing in the future, seemingly pushing back on any rumors of retirement.

“The night is the darkest before the dawn,” Rodgers said in an Instagram post. “And I shall rise yet again.”

Rodgers said he was moved by the support and asked people to keep him in their thoughts as he starts the healing process.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he would be “shocked” if Rodgers doesn’t play again after the injury, which caused an end to the quarterback’s season.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” Saleh. “I mean, I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out. But at the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space, things that he needs to deal with.

“That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets on Monday night in a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo.

Saleh said Rodgers is currently going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig | AP)

Rodgers is facing a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury. He turns 40 in December and had considered retirement before coming out of a self-reflective darkness retreat in February and saying he intended to continue to play — and wanted it to be with the Jets.

His trade to New York from Green Bay in April raised expectations for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 years, to the point there were high hopes for a run at a Super Bowl. Now, Rodgers won’t be able to contribute on the field the rest of this season, but the Jets hope he’ll still help the team end its postseason drought by staying connected to his teammates and coaches.

