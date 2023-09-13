“I shall rise yet again”: Aaron Rodgers speaks out after tearing Achilles

An MRI has confirmed that the four-time MVP tore his Achillesduring Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is thanking fans for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a torn Achilles during the New York Jets’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He also alluded to a return to playing in the future, seemingly pushing back on any rumors of retirement.

“The night is the darkest before the dawn,” Rodgers said in an Instagram post. “And I shall rise yet again.”

Rodgers said he was moved by the support and asked people to keep him in their thoughts as he starts the healing process.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he would be “shocked” if Rodgers doesn’t play again after the injury, which caused an end to the quarterback’s season.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” Saleh. “I mean, I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out. But at the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space, things that he needs to deal with.

“That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets on Monday night in a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo.

Saleh said Rodgers is currently going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)

Rodgers is facing a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury. He turns 40 in December and had considered retirement before coming out of a self-reflective darkness retreat in February and saying he intended to continue to play — and wanted it to be with the Jets.

His trade to New York from Green Bay in April raised expectations for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 years, to the point there were high hopes for a run at a Super Bowl. Now, Rodgers won’t be able to contribute on the field the rest of this season, but the Jets hope he’ll still help the team end its postseason drought by staying connected to his teammates and coaches.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say

Latest News

The Mac 10 burger, now available at Camp Randall.
Camp Randall unveils new creative food options
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Milwaukee bar patrons who took up `Jets Lose, You Win’ offer had to pay after Jets’ surprise win
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Donaldson reacts after his home run against the Miami Marlins during...
Josh Donaldson homers and Freddy Peralta’s strong pitching lead Brewers over Marlins 3-1
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Badger offense ‘so close’ to perfectly clicking