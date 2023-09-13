La Follette High student attacks principal after his name was called over loudspeaker, complaint states

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A La Follette High School student allegedly attacked the school’s principal last week after hearing his name called over the loudspeaker, Dane Co. prosecutors state in a criminal complaint against him.

According to the complaint, the attack occurred around 12:30 p.m., during a lunch period, in one of the hallways. The Madison Police Dept. was alerted the next day when the principal’s wife called to report the incident.

The principal told the officer he was diagnosed at UW Health Urgent Care with a concussion.

He said he was left very dizzy right after the incident and was still experiencing bouts of dizziness the next day.

Recounting the Attack

Talking to the officer, the principal recalled announcing over the loudspeaker that the student, Nathaniel Haverland, should go to the community center where a taxi had arrived to pick him up.

While in the hallway over the lunch period, he alleged, Haverland came at him and threw a water bottle as he charged. The principal stated he deflected the bottle but was pinned to the wall by Haverland.

The student is accused of hitting him twice in the head while threatening him, including telling the principal that he was going to kill him.

When asked if the threat disturbed him, the principal told the officer, “[y]es, I don’t trust him.”

The Student’s Side

After talking to the principal, the officer went to see Haverland, 18, the complaint continued.

The student admitted to charging and hitting principal before pushing him into a locker, it stated. He reportedly said he did not remember where he hit him or if he threatened him in the encounter. In both the principal and student’s versions of the encounter, the latter was restrained and sent home from the school.

Haverland told police his name was called over the loudspeaker six times and the complaint states he felt was “incredibly unnecessary.”

Haverland has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where a signature bond was set in his case.

