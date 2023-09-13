MPD: Looking for suspect in alleged armed shoe robbery at park

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed of a pair of shoes they were selling Tuesday night, when the buyer allegedly robbed them at gunpoint.

Madison Police say just before 10 p.m., the two victims, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, went to meet with the suspect who they were in contact with over social media (buy/sell marketplace) at Secret Places Park in McFarland.

When the two parties met face-to-face for the transaction, that’s when the victims say the suspect took out a gun and robbed them, taking the shoes and running away.

The suspect ran away with a pair of Yeezy 350 V2 Zebra pattern shoes.

No one was injured in this altercation.

According to police, the suspect was last seen heading towards Canyon Lane in McFarland and has not been apprehended.

The suspect is described as a thin, black man between the ages of 17 and 20-years-old, and standing around 6 feet tall.

MPD adds he may have a thin mustache, a goatee, and was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with white Nike Jordan’s at the time of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.

