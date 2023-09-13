A new police chief is set to start in Milton next month

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milton Police Commission has picked their top choice to take over as the city’s police chief in October.

Brandon Sachse spent 15 years working in law enforcement with the Fort Atkinson Police Department. He’s leaving his position as captain of their investigation team.

“It’s not a new chief coming in and saying, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do’ and expecting everybody to roll that out,” Sachse said. “It’s a matter of getting everybody on board with the values and the vision, not just the organization but the city as well.”

Tracy Porter lives on a farm just outside of Milton and she said it’s important that Sachse get to know the community on a regular basis.

“I think in the past we’ve had some officials that have been un-approachable, and c’mon…. we’re a small community,” Porter said. “It’s really good if you show up at the Fourth of July parade and what not, but really getting out and seeing people on a daily basis, what they’re doing, where they are on the streets of Milton, in the restaurants, at Ace Hardware, wherever the deal is, come out to our farm and be welcome!”

Sachse agreed and said he plans to prioritize being visible to the public.

“Because if you don’t have the support of the community, you’re going to really struggle as an agency,” he said. “You need to be visible. You have to be open for conversation and engaged dialogue because we rely more on the community than they have any understanding of to complete and ensure that we’re doing our duties of law enforcement officers.”

Kent Evans’ mother lives in Milton and he hopes to see local law enforcement worry more more about financial security safety protections online and through the phone, especially for the elderly.

“Then they can do more public service announcements as much as casting fear out for someone’s personal safety, also mention that there are other ways to look out for each other,” Evans said.

Nancy Westby has lived in Milton more than 30 years and she doubled down on Porter’s request, stating Sachse should stay visible and available.

“Community comes first,” Westby said. “Safety is equally right there, but it’s good to know the people who are taking care of you.”

Milton Police Commission President Ken Smith said they chose Sachse over one other finalist because his personality seemed to mesh best with the community.

Next, the Milton Common Council votes on Sachse’s final approval at their Tuesday, September 19 meeting. Smith said this vote is basically a formality after the commission makes a decision.

Current Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt will retire in November after a transition period with Sachse starts on Oct. 23.

