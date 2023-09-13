Pet of the Week: Meet Tossu!

Tossu is around 5 years old.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tossu is a German Shepherd mix with tons of energy- and he’s the NBC15 Pet of the Week!

Tossu is 5 years old and a big boy at the Sauk County Humane Society. He loves to play with toys and isn’t picky about which ones he plays with.

He came to the shelter as part of the Safe Keeping program, as his owner surrendered him after going to an assisted living facility.

The shelter believes Tossu would do well with an experienced owner, as he is very strong. He loves going on walks and pulls on the leash a bit, but is continuing to make progress while on walks.

Those interested in adopting Tossu should reach out to the Sauk County Humane Society by calling (608) 356-2520.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say

Latest News

The Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, approved a $17,500 settlement with...
Wisconsin settles state Justice Department pollution allegations against 2 factory farms
Fatal Crash
One dead after fatal Adams Co. crash, semi truck driver faces charge
The wreck was reported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31,...
One dead after fatal Adams Co. crash, semi truck driver faces charge
Tara Hawes of Jacobs Engineering (Judge), T.J. Stroebl, AWWA MAC Chair (Judge), David Botts,...
Janesville wins ‘best-tasting tap water’ in Wisconsin