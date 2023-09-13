Pet of the Week: Meet Tossu!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tossu is a German Shepherd mix with tons of energy- and he’s the NBC15 Pet of the Week!

Tossu is 5 years old and a big boy at the Sauk County Humane Society. He loves to play with toys and isn’t picky about which ones he plays with.

He came to the shelter as part of the Safe Keeping program, as his owner surrendered him after going to an assisted living facility.

The shelter believes Tossu would do well with an experienced owner, as he is very strong. He loves going on walks and pulls on the leash a bit, but is continuing to make progress while on walks.

Those interested in adopting Tossu should reach out to the Sauk County Humane Society by calling (608) 356-2520.

