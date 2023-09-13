Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years in prison in stabbing of mother and child

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old Stevens Point man who pled guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in April has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Elier Bravo De Leon appeared in custody in Portage County Court for his sentencing hearing. The judge sentenced him to 50 years total, 30 of which would be served in prison and the remaining 20 would be served on extended supervision. The judge also ruled that both attempted homicide counts would be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Elier Bravo De Leon stabbed a 32-year-old woman and her seven-year-old child in their Stevens Point apartment on Dec. 20, 2022. During a December court hearing, law enforcement viewed footage from the doorbell cam showing the defendant leaving the residence covered in blood. He was arrested after the incident.

At sentencing, the State highlighted the vicious and brutal nature of the stabbing, the seriousness of the injuries, the complete innocence of the two victims. District Attorney Cass Cousins stated, “The only reason that the defendant failed to kill the victims is that he was prevented from doing so by the victim. She saved her own life that night, and the life of her daughter.”

In sentencing the defendant, the judge said this was the most violent crime he had ever seen in an over 25-year career as a lawyer and a judge.

Bravo De Leon will receive a 267-day sentence credit for the time he has already served while in custody.

