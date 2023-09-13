Underdog Pet Rescue closes on new ‘Forever Home’ to expand reach

Underdog Pet Rescue announcing the purchase of a new property on Stoughton Rd to help more animals find homes.
Underdog's new 'Forever Home' located at 2508 Stoughton Rd. coming soon.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin announced the purchase of a new property on Stoughton Road, allowing them to help more animals get into the hands of forever owners.

The Madison all-breed rescue and community veterinary clinic cites more space as the biggest need in moving to a new facility.

Executive director Lauren Brinkman said in a release, the rescue currently takes in more than 150 animals to their volunteer foster-home based adoption program each month.

A drastic increase from the fewer than 10 animals Underdog was taking in when the rescue first began in 2012.

Underdog’s new “Forever Home” will be located at 2508 S Stoughton Rd. and to help in the move, their team is launching a new fundraising campaign.

To help make the transition to their new home possible, you may donate, volunteer or purchase a brick that will be displayed in their new office.

Underdog says there is always a need for more foster homes. To fill out an application, click here.

