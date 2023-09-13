Underdog Pet Rescue closes on new ‘Forever Home’ to expand reach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin announced the purchase of a new property on Stoughton Road, allowing them to help more animals get into the hands of forever owners.

The Madison all-breed rescue and community veterinary clinic cites more space as the biggest need in moving to a new facility.

Executive director Lauren Brinkman said in a release, the rescue currently takes in more than 150 animals to their volunteer foster-home based adoption program each month.

A drastic increase from the fewer than 10 animals Underdog was taking in when the rescue first began in 2012.

Underdog’s new “Forever Home” will be located at 2508 S Stoughton Rd. and to help in the move, their team is launching a new fundraising campaign.

To help make the transition to their new home possible, you may donate, volunteer or purchase a brick that will be displayed in their new office.

Underdog says there is always a need for more foster homes. To fill out an application, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.