UW-Madison community comes together to support survivor of brutal attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison community is coming together to help the student survivor who was brutally attacked earlier this month.

The RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center created a GoFundMe stating the student is still fighting for her life in the hospital.

Organizer Dana Pellebon said the goal is to help the survivor and her family focus on healing rather than worrying about bills during her recovery. Pellebon said crime victim insurance could eventually cover some costs, but immediately after a sexual assault or rape, it is hard for the survivor to work while they try to recover from a traumatizing event.

“This type of attack is something that is not common and the level of ferocity means that there are things that have to happen for this person. So, the community wants to make sure that this person is covered.’’

The GoFundMe has surpassed $14,000, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.