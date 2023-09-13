Wisconsin native wins first place speech at Ms. Wheelchair America

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ms. Wheelchair WI competed earlier this month in a national competition for Ms. Wheelchair America in Michigan, and took first place in the speech category.

Annie Heathcote, the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair WI from Mazomanie, WI, said she was happy with how the competition went.

“It was truly an incredible honor,” Heathcote said. “It was an intense and rewarding competition. I was completely myself, I gave my all, and I’m so proud to represent my state of Wisconsin.”

The competitors were judged on their application essay, two judging sessions, their speech and, if they made the top five, their answer to two more questions in front of an audience.

Heathcote won second runner up overall, but first place for her speech.

The speech she gave was about her platform, which is “Caring is Caregiving.” Heathcote said she advocates for the importance of caregivers and the benefits of becoming one. She said there is a critical need for caregivers, and people have the power to make a difference by becoming caregivers.

Heathcote was crowned last September as Ms. Wheelchair WI and has been representing the state ever since.

“It’s just been an incredible gift to serve my state of Wisconsin,” Heathcote said. “And it’s even been a greater give back with all the people I’ve been able to meet and impact throughout the year, doing 40 events so far, with one month left, it’s been an incredible honor and blessing.”

The 2024 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin will be crowned September 30 in Pewaukee, just a few months before Heathcote finishes out her year in the role.

Heathcote told NBC15 in an interview before the national competition that being Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin has been particularly special because she gets to represent girls with disabilities in Wisconsin.

“Representation is huge, and unfortunately the disabled community gets left out a lot,” Heathcote said. “And to be this figure for them and speak up for them and help others to speak up with us, it just is an incredible honor.”

Additionally, Heathcote has fond memories of the people she has met through this competition who are also advocating for change and representation.

“A bunch of fierce and fabulous women, and together, we’re gonna change the world and make such an incredible impact,” Heathcote said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.