You may have to dodge some rain this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures will remain very fall-like through the upcoming weekend, with highs 5-10° cooler than usual for this time of year in many locations. High pressure that keeps skies clear through the end of the workweek will slide out for the weekend, allowing a rainy system to push into the Great Lakes region.

The weekend doesn’t look like a washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible in many locations. If you’re camping or planning on spending a lot of time outside, you might want to have the rain gear handy.

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

Southern Wisconsin

Skies will be mainly sunny on Friday, with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be near seasonable in the mid and upper 70s. There will be a light breeze out of the south.

Clouds will begin to increase Friday night, as our rain system approaches from the west. A quick line of showers will move through during the morning hours on Saturday. Skies will begin to slowly clear behind the line of showers. Highs will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon. Sunday is looking mostly dry but with some lingering clouds. Highs will be a few degrees cooler.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Friday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Clouds will increase during the evening, with rain moving in overnight. Scattered showers linger into the start of Saturday for many locations, before clearing out during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most locations.

A mix of clouds and sun on Sunday, with highs cooler still with winds shifting out of the north.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny on Friday, with scattered showers as low-pressure moves through. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe storms is low. Highs will be around 70° in most spots.

Clouds will clear out on Saturday, but winds will be on the breezier side out of the northwest. Highs will still be around 70° for most, slightly warmer in a few locations. Winds will lighten up on Sunday with mostly sunny skies across the region. Highs will be similar to Saturday.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Friday will be sunny and comfortable, with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase through the overnight hours into early Saturday morning.

Locations closer to the Wisconsin-Illinois border have a better chance at seeing a few showers on Saturday, while those farther south will mainly just see cloudcover through the day. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s.

Sunday should be dry with skies clearing, highs in the lower 70s for most.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.