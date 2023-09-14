FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FDA is warning pharmacies about eye drops you might be buying at the drug store.
The FDA sent warning letters to several companies, including major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens.
It says there are eye drops on the market that are unapproved. It also says the drops are illegally marked as being able to treat conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and pink eye (also known as conjunctivitis).
Some of the letters also address quality control issues at companies, raising concern over the safety of the products.
A list of products is not on the FDA website but the products were named in the letter.
For CVS, the FDA says the CVS-branded pink eye relief drops claim to relieve redness, burning, and water discharge, for example. But it’s an unapproved product. The FDA says it has silver sulfate as a preservative, which can cause permanent bluish-gray discoloration of the eye.
CVS has since taken action, saying it stopped selling the product in stores and online.
At Walgreens, the FDA cited three store brand products, including allergy eye drops, stye eye drops, and pink eye drops, all of which claim to treat similar symptoms. The FDA has the same concern about silver sulfate with those. Walgreens also pulled those products from its shelves.
This is not a formal recall, but if you bought any of the products listed below, throw them away; do not use them.
- Optique 1 Eye Drops
- CVS Health Pink Eye Relief Drops
- Vision Clarity Eye Drops
- Life Extension Brite Eyes III
- Can-C Eye Drops
- Longevity Science Visual Ocuity
- Women’s Tear Stimulation Dry Eye Drops
- Allergy Desensitization Eye Drops
- Ortho-K Thin (Daytime) Eye Drops
- Ortho-K Thick (Night) Eye Drops
- Tear Stimulation Forté Dry Eye Drops
- Cataract Eye Drops with Cineraria
- OcluMed Nutritional/Lubricant Eye Drops
- Similasan Dry Eye Relief
- Similasan Complete Eye Relief
- Similasan Kids Allergy Eye Relief
- Similasan Allergy Eye Relief
- Similasan Red Eye Relief
- Similasan Pink Eye Relief
- Similasan Kids Pink Eye Relief
- Similasan Aging Eye Relief
- Similasan Computer Eye Relief
- Similasan Stye Eye Relief
- Similasan Pink Eye Nighttime Gel
- Similasan Dry Eye Nighttime Gel
- Dryness Relief
- Pink Eye Relief
- Red Eye Relief
- Allergy Eyes Relief
- Eye Strain Relief
- Eye Lid Relief
- Aging Eye Relief
- Blur Relief
- Floaters Relief
- Twitching Relief
- Stye Relief
- Walgreens Allergy Eye Drops
- Walgreens Stye Eye Drops
- Walgreens Pink Eye Drops
All of the companies that received warning letters have 15 days to respond.
