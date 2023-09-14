FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

The FDA has concerns about quality control with the manufacturers
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FDA is warning pharmacies about eye drops you might be buying at the drug store.

The FDA sent warning letters to several companies, including major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens.

It says there are eye drops on the market that are unapproved. It also says the drops are illegally marked as being able to treat conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and pink eye (also known as conjunctivitis).

Some of the letters also address quality control issues at companies, raising concern over the safety of the products.

A list of products is not on the FDA website but the products were named in the letter.

For CVS, the FDA says the CVS-branded pink eye relief drops claim to relieve redness, burning, and water discharge, for example. But it’s an unapproved product. The FDA says it has silver sulfate as a preservative, which can cause permanent bluish-gray discoloration of the eye.

CVS has since taken action, saying it stopped selling the product in stores and online.

At Walgreens, the FDA cited three store brand products, including allergy eye drops, stye eye drops, and pink eye drops, all of which claim to treat similar symptoms. The FDA has the same concern about silver sulfate with those. Walgreens also pulled those products from its shelves.

This is not a formal recall, but if you bought any of the products listed below, throw them away; do not use them.

Boiron Inc

  • Optique 1 Eye Drops

CVS Health

  • CVS Health Pink Eye Relief Drops

DR Vitamins

  • Vision Clarity Eye Drops
  • Life Extension Brite Eyes III
  • Can-C Eye Drops
  • Longevity Science Visual Ocuity

Natural Ophthalmics

  • Women’s Tear Stimulation Dry Eye Drops
  • Allergy Desensitization Eye Drops
  • Ortho-K Thin (Daytime) Eye Drops
  • Ortho-K Thick (Night) Eye Drops
  • Tear Stimulation Forté Dry Eye Drops
  • Cataract Eye Drops with Cineraria

OcluMed

  • OcluMed Nutritional/Lubricant Eye Drops

Similasan AG/Similsan USA

  • Similasan Dry Eye Relief
  • Similasan Complete Eye Relief
  • Similasan Kids Allergy Eye Relief
  • Similasan Allergy Eye Relief
  • Similasan Red Eye Relief
  • Similasan Pink Eye Relief
  • Similasan Kids Pink Eye Relief
  • Similasan Aging Eye Relief
  • Similasan Computer Eye Relief
  • Similasan Stye Eye Relief
  • Similasan Pink Eye Nighttime Gel
  • Similasan Dry Eye Nighttime Gel

TRP Company

  • Dryness Relief
  • Pink Eye Relief
  • Red Eye Relief
  • Allergy Eyes Relief
  • Eye Strain Relief
  • Eye Lid Relief
  • Aging Eye Relief
  • Blur Relief
  • Floaters Relief
  • Twitching Relief
  • Stye Relief

Walgreens Boots Alliance

  • Walgreens Allergy Eye Drops
  • Walgreens Stye Eye Drops
  • Walgreens Pink Eye Drops

All of the companies that received warning letters have 15 days to respond.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing state’s nonpartisan top elections official
The GOP-controlled Wisconsin Senate plans to vote Thursday on firing the battleground state's...
Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing state's nonpartisan top elections official
A Silver Alert issued for Evelyn Kendall Wednesday evening.
Silver Alert out for woman missing from Glendale
Lots of sun over the next couple of days.
Sunny and Warmer Today