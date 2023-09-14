FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FDA is warning pharmacies about eye drops you might be buying at the drug store.

The FDA sent warning letters to several companies, including major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens.

It says there are eye drops on the market that are unapproved. It also says the drops are illegally marked as being able to treat conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and pink eye (also known as conjunctivitis).

Some of the letters also address quality control issues at companies, raising concern over the safety of the products.

A list of products is not on the FDA website but the products were named in the letter.

For CVS, the FDA says the CVS-branded pink eye relief drops claim to relieve redness, burning, and water discharge, for example. But it’s an unapproved product. The FDA says it has silver sulfate as a preservative, which can cause permanent bluish-gray discoloration of the eye.

CVS has since taken action, saying it stopped selling the product in stores and online.

At Walgreens, the FDA cited three store brand products, including allergy eye drops, stye eye drops, and pink eye drops, all of which claim to treat similar symptoms. The FDA has the same concern about silver sulfate with those. Walgreens also pulled those products from its shelves.

This is not a formal recall, but if you bought any of the products listed below, throw them away; do not use them.

Boiron Inc

Optique 1 Eye Drops

CVS Health

CVS Health Pink Eye Relief Drops

DR Vitamins

Vision Clarity Eye Drops

Life Extension Brite Eyes III

Can-C Eye Drops

Longevity Science Visual Ocuity

Natural Ophthalmics

Women’s Tear Stimulation Dry Eye Drops

Allergy Desensitization Eye Drops

Ortho-K Thin (Daytime) Eye Drops

Ortho-K Thick (Night) Eye Drops

Tear Stimulation Forté Dry Eye Drops

Cataract Eye Drops with Cineraria

OcluMed

OcluMed Nutritional/Lubricant Eye Drops

Similasan AG/Similsan USA

Similasan Dry Eye Relief

Similasan Complete Eye Relief

Similasan Kids Allergy Eye Relief

Similasan Allergy Eye Relief

Similasan Red Eye Relief

Similasan Pink Eye Relief

Similasan Kids Pink Eye Relief

Similasan Aging Eye Relief

Similasan Computer Eye Relief

Similasan Stye Eye Relief

Similasan Pink Eye Nighttime Gel

Similasan Dry Eye Nighttime Gel

TRP Company

Dryness Relief

Pink Eye Relief

Red Eye Relief

Allergy Eyes Relief

Eye Strain Relief

Eye Lid Relief

Aging Eye Relief

Blur Relief

Floaters Relief

Twitching Relief

Stye Relief

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Allergy Eye Drops

Walgreens Stye Eye Drops

Walgreens Pink Eye Drops

All of the companies that received warning letters have 15 days to respond.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.