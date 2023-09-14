Fitchburg PD: 17-year-old charged in connection to June armed robbery

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager connected to a June robbery was formally charged Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted, leading to the discovery of multiple illegal guns and drugs.

Fitchburg police said they partnered with the Madison Police Department SWAT Team on September 8 to execute a search warrant that resulted from an investigation into a June armed robbery at a Fitchburg apartment complex.

Police searched the residence on the 6800 block of Putnam Road in Madison leading to the discovery of four illegal firearms and narcotics, including 55 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, Fitchburg police said. Evidence from the armed robbery was also found.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and Wednesday charged with armed robbery (party to a crime), four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, concealing a stolen firearms, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to Fitchburg police, one of the four guns recovered was reported stolen through the City of Madison, one was determined to be a personally manufactured firearm, commonly known as a ‘ghost gun,’ and two of the four firearms were handguns modified with ‘switches’ that allow a semi-automatic pistol to be fired as an automatic handgun or a machine gun.

The suspect posted a $10,000 cash bail, Fitchburg police said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.