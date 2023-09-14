Former registered nurse from Janesville sentenced for tampering with vials of fentanyl

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A former licensed registered nurse from Janesville has been charged to 15 months in prison after tampering with vials of fentanyl at the hospital she worked at.

During Thursday’s sentencing, 54-year-old Dawn Drum pleaded guilty to one county of product tampering. According to U.S. District Judge William Conley, Drum showed remorse for her actions, she noted they were driven by an addiction to opioids.

According to U.S. District Judge William Conley, Drum replaced the vials with saline before resealing the vial stopper with what appeared to be superglue. She then put the tampered vials back into an automated dispensing system so that the tampered vials were available for use with other patients in the hospital.

When confronted by hospital management and asked to take a drug test, Drum resigned from her position, Judge Conley said.

Drum was sentenced to 15 months in prison with one year of supervised release and a $30,000 fine due and payable immediately. Thursday Drum said the harm she caused will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Judge Conley told Drum Thursday that he understood that she acted out of character because of her addiction, but noted her decision to steal fentanyl, tamper with vials, and return them to the dispenser for use with patients is the reason he is sentencing her to prison.

