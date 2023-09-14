Janesville wins ‘best-tasting tap water’ in Wisconsin

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin city brought home the gold after the Wisconsin Section American Water Works Association Water Taste Test Competition Wednesday.

Organizers announced Janesville Water Utility took first place, with Menasha Water Utility snagging a close second. A panel of judges is selected from around the state to judge Wisconsin’s best tasting tap water.

“Our team is committed to delivering quality water to Janesville residents,” Utility Director David Botts said. “Securing a win for the second time in just five years is a testament to that dedication. We’re eager to represent Wisconsin in Anaheim, CA in 2024 and strive for another victory.”

JWU brings water to over 65,000 people, with an average daily pumpage of 9.2 million gallons, organizers explained.

Organizers added that the water must be room temperature when being judged so the temperature does not mask the flavor.

Janesville will head to Anaheim, Calif. to compete for the title of North America’s Best Tasting Tap next June.

