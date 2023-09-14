Lastest Drought Details

A pause for at least this week
Some rain last week helped keep the drought at bay this week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny skies through tomorrow
  • Showers into Saturday
  • Warming trend next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before jumping into our forecast this week I want to update you on the latest information concerning our drought.  For the last 5 months, we’ve seen the drought conditions get progressively worse across southern Wisconsin.  Last week was a historic one for our area when several of our counties entered exceptional levels.  Fortunately, over the monitoring period, conditions in our area have stayed the same; we haven’t gotten worse, but we also haven’t gotten better.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

So how does the upcoming 7 days look before the next drought update is issued?  After a bit of fog and a very chilly start to this morning, it was all about the sun today.  High pressure continues to dominate our weather and we’ll be staying dry through this evening and for the start of Friday.  By Friday afternoon clouds will be on the increase and a first round of showers by Friday evening.

Looking Ahead...

Into Saturday morning an approaching cold front will bring in a second round of showers.  Intermittent precipitation is likely to stay with us through the day and early evening.  For the rest of the weekend, we’ll see improving skies and winds shift around from the northwest.  Temperatures will drop back down into the lower 70s with dry and sunny conditions into Monday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Traffic Crash
17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

Some rain last week helped keep the drought at bay this week
A Better Drought Report
Highs return to the 70s
Sunny and Warmer Today
Lots of sun over the next couple of days.
Sunny and Warmer Today
May need to add an extra layer tomorrow
Get Those Sweaters and Jackets Ready