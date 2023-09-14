Lastest Drought Details

Sunny skies through tomorrow

Showers into Saturday

Warming trend next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before jumping into our forecast this week I want to update you on the latest information concerning our drought. For the last 5 months, we’ve seen the drought conditions get progressively worse across southern Wisconsin. Last week was a historic one for our area when several of our counties entered exceptional levels. Fortunately, over the monitoring period, conditions in our area have stayed the same; we haven’t gotten worse, but we also haven’t gotten better.

What’s Coming Up...

So how does the upcoming 7 days look before the next drought update is issued? After a bit of fog and a very chilly start to this morning, it was all about the sun today. High pressure continues to dominate our weather and we’ll be staying dry through this evening and for the start of Friday. By Friday afternoon clouds will be on the increase and a first round of showers by Friday evening.

Looking Ahead...

Into Saturday morning an approaching cold front will bring in a second round of showers. Intermittent precipitation is likely to stay with us through the day and early evening. For the rest of the weekend, we’ll see improving skies and winds shift around from the northwest. Temperatures will drop back down into the lower 70s with dry and sunny conditions into Monday.

