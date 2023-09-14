Neighborhood meeting held after string of Fitchburg vandalisms

Residents in a Fitchburg neighborhood woke up to dozens of cases of vandalism to their cars and homes on Labor Day.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Members of the Fitchburg Police Dept. and Seminole Hills Estates Neighborhood Association held a meeting Wednesday night for residents of the neighborhood to voice their concerns and get their questions answered regarding the vandalism in their neighborhood.

Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said this is still an open investigation, but they now know more than 30 individual homes or vehicles were damaged. He adds there was also damage to city property at McKee Farms Park.

FPD was able to identify the 20-year-old suspect used a sharp tool and BB gun in these vandalisms, which is estimated to be over $40,000 in damages.

”We rely on you to be our eyes and ears. What is going on in the neighborhood? We can respond. We are responsible to you to respond to what is reported to us,” Lt. Hartwick said.

Neighbors voiced their concerns over the 20-year-old suspect at the meeting Wednesday night, who police said is a resident of the neighborhood and lives with their parents. Hartwick said the support systems for the 20-year-old were not home when these incidents occurred.

”It’s totally senseless. we’re not going to get restitution out of this poor guy,” one neighbor at the meeting said. “If he does this, he’s got a serious problem. There’s nothing normal about this kind of behavior. So if you say that’s he’s mental, well he’s not normal.”

The District Attorney said once there is a referral to their office, charges will be considered. He added, since the property damages are estimated to be over $40,000, the 20-year-old could face felony charges.

