One arrested in connection to 2022 homicide

(Dane County Jail)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a homicide that happened on Madison’s north side last year, Dane County Jail records show.

Calutan Jefferson was taken into custody Thursday morning for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to an August 2022 shooting.

Jefferson is accused of killing 30-year-old Corey Mitchell on the night of August 13, 2022, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers found Mitchell suffering from gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead. Since then, MPD has been searching for a suspect.

