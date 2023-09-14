One dead after fatal Adams Co. crash, semi truck driver faces charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a semi truck faces a homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge after colliding with two other vehicles in Adams County, resulting in the death of one person.

The wreck was reported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of State Highway 13 and County Highway C, in the Town of Big Flats.

Authorities determined the 27-year-old semi driver was heading westbound on County Highway C and didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The Fort Atkinson man crossed State Highway 13 and hit the other two vehicles, sending the semi and trailer on its side.

The sheriff’s office stated the semi truck driver was hurt and flown in a helicopter to a hospital for his injuries, while an ambulance took the drivers and a passenger in the other two vehicles to a hospital.

Adams Co. Sheriff Brent York reported that his agency was told later that 76-year-old Gregory Plecha, who was the only passenger in one of the vehicles, died of his injuries. York’s statement indicated that Plecha was an Arkdale resident.

Sheriff York stated that the homicide charge for the 27-year-old driver was referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office added that the fatal crash is still under investigation.

