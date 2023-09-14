Quick-thinking helped burglary victim get his equipment back, Madison police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is crediting the quick-thinking of a man whose high-end photography equipment was just stolen for helping nab the suspect and getting his property back.

According to an MPD report, the victim called police in late July to say the equipment and his iPad were stolen from his hotel room. He even had the theft recorded on video. The man did not stop after just calling the police, though. He proceeded to reach out to local camera shops to given them a description of the purloined goods as well as their serial numbers.

It only took four days for those extra steps to pay off, the report stated. That’s when the suspect allegedly walked into the Camera Company, in Madison, trying to sell the photography equipment. However, the staff recognized the serial numbers given to them by the victim and called police. He left before police officers arrived, but not before those cameras recorded him too.

The suspect managed to sell the items at a shop in Milwaukee a few days later, but even then, he was caught on tape, MPD continued.

The report noted the suspect was already listed on the pawn tracking database Leads Online as a person of interest, and they tipped police to him as well.

All that in hand, detectives tracked down the 44-year-old Madison man and found him at a home on Dunn Street, where they also discovered even more property belonging to the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Dane County jail on counts of burglary, resisting arrest, and possessing methamphetamine.

According to MPD, the victim was able to get most of the items stolen returned to him. The statement added that the incident offers a good example of why people who own expensive electronic devices should write down their serial numbers, saying it’s the best way to get those items returned if they are stolen.

